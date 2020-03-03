Evidence to be released today in case against Brianna Williams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The woman charged in connection with the disappearance of her 5-year-old daughter whose body was found a week later in rural Alabama is expected in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing as prosecutors prepare to release more information in the case.

Brianna Williams, who reported her daughter, Taylor, missing from their new Brentwood home in November, is charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of lying to police. Investigators now suspect Taylor was dead before Williams moved to the home from an apartment on the Southside, bus she has not been charged with causing her daughter’s death.

Following the discovery of the remains in a wooded area of Alabama near Williams’ hometown, Williams was hospitalized after what was described as a suicide attempt by overdose at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, where she worked. She was arrested when she recovered, and she remains in the Duval County jail on $1.1 million bond.

At a court appearance earlier this month, attorneys for Williams, 27, asked Circuit Judge Kevin Blazs for more time to review the evidence the state has gathered in the case.

According to an nine-page summary of discovery in the case obtained by News4Jax, evidence that could appear in trial includes the 911 call where Williams claimed her daughter was kidnapped, Taylor’s autopsy report, thousands of photos, surveillance video, police body camera videos, her Amazon order history and information uncovered during search warrants at Williams’ apartment, her home in Brentwood and of her car, cellphones and computers.

The list shows investigators have thousands of pieces of evidence: nearly 4,000 crime scene photos and dozens of videos of Williams and her car on base at NAS Jacksonville and in Alabama, near the spot where authorities found Taylor’s body.

It’s unclear what elements of that evidence will be released Tuesday by the State Attorney’s Office.

Phone records are key. Prosecutors sent subpoenas to cellphone companies associated with Williams’ accounts, as well as Google, Apple iCloud and Match.com. Each could potentially piece together where Williams was, what she searched for and who she talked to.

Prosecutors also have Uber and Lyft records, documenting Williams’ activity with the ride-sharing services. Additionally, they pulled her Navy records, including when she accessed the base, and surveillance from stores in Jacksonville, Georgia and Alabama.

Prosecutors told Blazs the state is still working to gather more information in the case against Williams.