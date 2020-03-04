Gov. DeSantis: 4th Florida resident tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fourth Florida resident has tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Wednesday.

“We got a call from the Department of Health in Washington state letting us know that it was a Florida resident. We believe it was somebody that had been traveling in Asia, probably in China, so they are under self-isolation," DeSantis said.

According to the governor, the patient is still in Washington and that person will be released from isolation when they test negative for the virus.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a victim succumbing in California -- the nation’s first reported fatality outside Washington state -- as officials, schools and businesses came under pressure to respond more aggressively to the outbreak.

Officials in Placer County, near Sacramento, said an elderly person who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. The victim had underlying health problems, authorities said.

Washington state also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 31 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.