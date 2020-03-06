Alachua County bus crash has sweet ending

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Students were on their way to a field trip when they were involved in a bus crash in Alachua County.

The Alachua County Sherriff’s Office said they knew how to brighten their spirits! They sent the ice cream truck to lighten the situation.

“It’s not the same as the trip they planned but ice cream sure made the kids feel better!” the ACSO said.

Officials reported only minor injuries.