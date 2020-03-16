450 Duval County school employees to self-isolate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After self-reporting foreign travel or a cruise, the Duval County Public Schools said hundreds of teachers will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

This comes after school officials reviewed a survey of school employees asking where they traveled over spring break.

The district announced last week any students, teachers or staff returning from foreign travel to any country or anyone who returns from a cruise, anywhere must self-isolate for 14 days. The district said in an email to teachers they made the decision, in part, to allow the local community to begin implementation of the revised guidance about travel restrictions.

The school district, as all public schools in Florida, announced Friday plans to extend spring break another week, with students currently expected to school on March 23. It’s still unclear the number of Duval County students who will need to self-isolate due to possible exposure to the coronavirus when schools reopen.

DCPS is requesting parents and guardians to call their school if people in their household have traveled to areas that the CDC has deemed to be high-risk; which includes China, Iran, South Korea, Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland.