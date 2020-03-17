Duval County school leaders looking at options for online classes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While students are being kept home from school in an attempt to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, virtual learning has been a hot topic.

At this time, the Duval County school district is not doing online classes and it’s planning to reopen schools Monday. But school leaders are looking at online options in case schools have to be closed longer.

Dr. Diana Greene, superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, spoke with News4Jax Tuesday at George Washington Carver Elementary School, where students were receiving free lunches. She said the district is considering several options for students to keep up with their school work at home. If the district does have to switch to online classes, Greene said that they will work to make sure students have the resources they need.

“Our chief issue or challenge will be, if we have to go in this direction, reaching out to those families that may not have connectivity or the hardware and how we can get those resources to them,” Greene said.

For those who don’t have internet access, Greene said that the district is considering issuing work packets, internet hot spots and laptops.

THE LATEST | Coronavirus special section

Phyllis Edwards and her six grandchildren stopped by Carver Elementary Tuesday to pick up their free lunches while school is closed this week because of the coronavirus threat. Despite the school closure, she said that her grandchildren are still learning online.

“My grandkids have been doing that i-Ready,” she said.

If the district does decide to close schools even longer, Edwards said that it could be a challenger for her family.

“They would have to take turns because I have five boys in one family and three of them are in school, so for each one of them to have a computer alone, to sit there and do it, they’d have to take turns,” she said.

Edwards added that she worries about her grandchildren staying focused if their classwork is moved online.

“A lot of parents work. If they’re not there, they don’t have a single-parent home with them, so it’s a challenge. We’re waiting to see," Edwards said.

Greene also News4Jax that a lot of the online software that the district uses for online classes can be used on a smartphone. Fortunately, a lot of students have smartphones, so if they don’t have computers, they can hopefully use their phones as another option.