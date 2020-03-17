Mayor lays out plan to close Jacksonville’s bars during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry urged the residents of Jacksonville on Tuesday to “stand united” and do their part to keep themselves and others safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news conference alongside Sheriff Mike Williams and Fire Chief Keith Powers of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Curry again continued to stress the importance of social distancing, telling people to work from home if they’re able.

“We are in very serious times. Our country has experienced many significant and serious times over our history," Curry said. “Our kids and our grandkids will look back on this moment in time and judge us by how we as leaders and adults at this moment in time.”

The mayor discussed the decision by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to close all bars and nightclubs for 30 days throughout the state. Additionally, the governor implemented a 50% capacity for all restaurants, asking them to space out their dining rooms with staggered seating.

“Many in our community are going to be economically impacted by this crisis,” Curry said. “We need to be patient, show compassion and work with tenants to provide to prevent future hardship.”

The mayor has asked residential and commercial landlords to halt all evictions during the pandemic.

The governor also ordered groups at public beaches to limit themselves to groups of 10 and to distance themselves from other parties by at least six feet.

Curry took a moment to clear any confusion about his action to limit large crowds to a maximum of 50 people at recreational and social gathering establishments.

“Let me be clear. If you operate a socially driven business organization, restaurants, churches, gyms, arcades, non-essential shopping, movie theaters, coffee shops, you have a maximum occupancy of 50 people at a time,” Curry said.

The number of cases in Florida has risen to 192 as two new cases were reported in Northeast Florida. Duval County is now home to six cases, while Clay and Alachua counties each have four cases. St. Johns County has two cases and Nassau has one.