Murray Hill Maple Street selling toilet paper, paper towels, family-sized meals and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Maple Street location in Jacksonville is working to help families amid COVID-19 concerns by selling toilet paper, and other items the company usually would not sell to the public, Maple Street Biscuit Company founder, Scott Moore, announced on Wednesday.

The Murray Hill location will begin selling family-sized portions of easy to reheat items that can feed your family for several meals.

“We will also be selling a few pantry items we have access to from our food supplier, like bottled water and toilet paper,” the company said on Wednesday. “We hope we can help make buying some of these hard-to-find products easier and cheaper.”

Here is a list of items the company will be selling:

Toilet paper - $0.75 per roll

Bottled water (24 pack) - $5.00

Paper towels - $1.50 per roll

Tropicana OJ (10oz. bottle) - $1.25 each

Frozen chicken breast (6oz.) - $1.50 each

Nature Valley Granola Bar - $0.50 each

Mac n’ Cheese (serves 10) - $32.00

Collard Greens (serves 10) - $28.00

Flaky Biscuits - half dozen $7, dozen $12

Iced Cinnamon Biscuits - half dozen $8, dozen $13