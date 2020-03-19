Sailor assigned to squadron at Naval Station Mayport tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Navy commands on Wednesday reported that a sailor assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 48 at Naval Station Mayport has tested postive for COVID-19, according to a report by Navy Times.

According to the Navy Times, the test results came back three days after the sailor took the test for COVID-19. The sailor, like other Navy patients, was confined to an off-base residence while health authorities investigate.

The Navy said at least 18 sailors and others at Naval Air Station-Jacksonville are in self-isolation awaiting tests to see whether they have the virus, which has infected more than 320 people in Florida and killed at least seven.

Base spokeswoman Kaylee Larocque said there have been no positive tests so far. She couldn’t say what led the personnel to be isolated from the 21,000 sailors and others who work at the base.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he wanted to ramp up testing. Only about 3,700 Floridians have been tested so far as efforts to expand testing capability are pushed so state officials can get a more accurate picture of the disease’s spread.

Combined, more than half of the confirmed cases are in neighboring counties, Miami-Dade and Broward.