Walmart hiring 150,000 new workers and giving bonuses to current staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Due to the coronavirus outbreak, retail employees have been working long hours to keep stores stocked and functioning as consumers stock on food, cleaning products, and more.

Walmart announced Thursday it will provide its hourly associates with a special cash bonus for their dedicated effort during this time, a press release said.

Full-time hourly employees will get $300 and part-time hourly associates will receive $150, equaling more than $365 million across its U.S. stores, clubs, supply chain and offices.

Hourly employees will receive bonus payments on March 19, Apr. 2, Apr. 30 and May 20, with bonuses possibly increasing but never going lower than the first payment, the company stated.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart. “We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

On top of the bonuses, Walmart announced it’s hiring another 150,000 full-time and part-time workers to help meet the needs of its customers, the press release said.

This announcement comes at a time when many have losts their jobs due to the impacts the coronavirus has had on different industires.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said McMillon. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

To learn more about the employment opportunities, visit corporate.walmart.com.