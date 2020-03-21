2 more residents test positive for coronavirus at Camellia at Deerwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An additional two residents of Camellia at Deerwood have been diagnosed with the coroanvirus, and a total of seven people at the assisted living facility have tested positive for the virus.

A letter distributed Saturday to residents and family members of Camellia reads in part:

“The Florida Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed two more residents have a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. Both of those individuals were already quarantined in the hospital.”

The facility had the very first known case of the coronavirus discovered in Duval County. It was an 83-year-old resident, who was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A second case was reported at the facility on Monday. A day later, News4Jax learned of four cases reported case at the facility. On Thursday, News4Jax learned of the fifth diagnosis.

Since learning of the confirmed cases, many families have pulled their loved ones out of the facility.

