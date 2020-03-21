Member of Sawgrass Country Club tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A member of Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a message from the club president and general manager that was sent to members.

The message, dated Friday, reads in part:

“We have been informed by a member that they have tested positive for COVID 19 and had visited the Club this past weekend playing golf and spending time in the lounge prior to our recent club operation modification. The people with that member and their guests have been notified. However, if you were in the Golf Club Lounge in the afternoon of Saturday or Sunday, you may have been exposed. That member has not been at the Club since Sunday.”

The country club said that throughout the week, the course has made changes to promote keeping people a safe distance from one another.

As of Saturday morning, Florida’s 564 COVID-19 cases include 45 in Northeast Florida. Ten people have died after contracting the virus in the state.

A new round of data was expected to be released at 11 a.m.