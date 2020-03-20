Florida confirms 520 COVID-19 cases, including 40 in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are now 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Florida, according to the state.

The Florida Department of Health released a new round of data Friday morning that show an additional 88 cases of the disease, increasing the statewide total to 520 cases and 10 deaths.

Of those cases, 474 are Floridians and the remaining 46 are among non-residents.

The state reports that 145 cases are travel-related, 85 involve contact with confirmed cases and 88 are a combination of the two. The origins of the remaining 202 cases are unknown.

The latest death recorded by the state is a Broward County patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the health department, four new cases are confirmed in Alachua County and an additional case is being reported in St. Johns County.

That brings the total in Northeast Florida to 40 across five counties — including Duval County (15), Alachua County (15), St. Johns County (5), Clay County (4) and Nassau County (1).

So far, there have been no positive tests for COVID-19 in Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Putnam and Union counties.

(A Charlton County resident diagnosed with the disease is being treated in Camden County just across the Florida-Georgia border, while nearby Glynn County has two confirmed cases.)

On Thursday, the region saw its second death linked to the virus as state officials confirmed an 83-year-old man had died in Jacksonville. A day earlier, a 70-year-old man died of the virus in Clay County.

Of the Duval County cases, 12 are among men and three are women. The state has classified at least two of those cases as travel-related, eight as not being linked to travel and five as having unspecified origins.

At least 10 of Alachua County’s cases, which are made up of 10 women and five men, are linked to travel. Four cases are not considered related to travel, and the source of one case remains unknown.

St. Johns County’s cases are divided among three men and two women, three of which are travel-related. One case does not stem from travel and officials do not know the origins of the remaining case.

None of Clay County’s four cases, which are comprised of two men and two women, is connected to the patients’ travel histories.

The lone case of COVID-19 confirmed in Nassau County is a man and is classified currently as being travel-related.