NEX barber, beauty shops closing in response to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chief Executive Officer of Navy Exchange Service Command directed the closure of all NEX Barber and Beauty Shops, with only one exception.

On Monday (March 23), all NEX Barber and Beauty shops worldwide were directed to close within 24 hours. The one exception is the barber shop at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. It will remain open to ensure U.S. Navy recruits continue to have access to haircuts.

According to NEXCOM Public Affairs, NEXCOM will follow OPM and DoD guidance for its personnel, which places all impacted associates on “Administrative Leave” status for a period of 14 days. All associates will be paid the prevailing rate wage for this 14-day period.

“At NEXCOM, we will continue to strictly follow all guidance set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the safety and care of our patrons and associates alike,” said Rear Adm. (Ret.) Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer of NEXCOM. “Therefore, based on the close-proximity amid the shops’ working conditions and the recent NAVADMIN, I believe that this will help ensure recommended social distancing standards and protect our Sailors, civilians, NEX associates, and their families.”

The decision to close the NEX Barber and Beauty Shops was made following the release of the NAVDAMIN 073/20, temporarily relaxing hair grooming standards.

For questions regarding your NEX, please contact 877-810-9030 or 001-877-432-1736 from overseas.