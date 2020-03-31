FHP: 2 Clay County teens in critical condition after ATV crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Three Middleburg teenagers were seriously injured Monday in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were driving ATVs down Live Oak Lane in Middleburg around 7:30 p.m. when one of the vehicles overturned after the driver overcorrected. The second ATV driver tried to avoid the overturned ATV and ended up flipping over.

The driver and passenger on one ATV, both 14-year-olds, were taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville in critical condition.

The 15-year-old driver of the second ATV was taken to Orange Park Medical Center in serious condition.