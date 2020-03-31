Flagler Library closes, employees self-isolate

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County, in an abundance of caution, closed its main library Tuesday, as several employees were experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Those employees are being tested for the virus, while others have been asked to self-isolate.

“We have no reason to believe they have been exposed,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “However, it is very important to test these individuals so we have a definitive answer. We need to protect our staff as well as our residents.”

The main library will be closed until further notice, however the Bunnell library will continue to operate as it has been for the time being.

Officials urge all residents and businesses to follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to include:

Practicing social distancing -- people should keep 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Limiting trips to essential travel only.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 bar, restaurant or lodging establishment concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

