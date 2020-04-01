Flagler County reminds residents testing options are available

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Emergency Management on Wednesday reminded residents that social distancing is the most powerful tool currently available to stave off the new coronavirus, and that testing options are available.

“There are several models that show the peak of the outbreak for Florida hitting us anywhere from the end of April through the middle of May, so we need everyone to stay vigilant.” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “For those with COVID-19 symptoms, there are multiple options that include two State/Federal Regional COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Sites -- one in Jacksonville and one in Orlando -- both less than 90 minutes away,”

The testing options are as follows:

Your health care provider -- Call your regular health care provider if you have COVID-19 symptoms to discuss your unique medical conditions and the testing options that they may have available.

Urgent care centers -- Call an urgent care center to discuss your symptoms and medical conditions to determine if you meet their criteria for testing.

Florida Health in Flagler County (Florida Department of Health): Call 386-437-7350 to discuss your symptoms and determine if you meet their criteria for testing.

State/federal regional COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites: These sites typically have a lower threshold requirement for testing. If you are exhibiting respiratory symptoms or are a first responder/healthcare worker you can be tested at:

Lot J outside Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field: Before going, please visit https://www.coj.net/welcome/news to review the latest news release as to the status and requirements at this site. Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center: Before going, please visit https:/ocfl.net/coronavirus to review the latest information as to the status and requirements at this site.

Social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when possible remain the best defense against the COVID-19 virus.

“The one thing we know for certain is that we will all be better off if everyone practices social distancing -- remember it is safer at home,” Lord said

“Safer at home” is more than just a motto, especially for those who are 65, or older, or who have a compromised immune system.

“We strongly encourage staying home. You don’t have to wait for us to mandate something,” Lord said. “If you aren’t comfortable going out, then by all means, stay put. Remember it is safer at home.”

Officials urge all residents and businesses to follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, to include:

Practicing social distancing -- people should keep 6 feet of space between one another and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Limiting trips to essential travel only, because it is safer at him.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 bar, restaurant, or lodging establishment concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

