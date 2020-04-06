Search on for gunman after child shot in head on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police swarmed Monaco Drive at DePaul Drive on Jacksonville’s Northside on Monday afternoon after what was reported to be a young girl shot in the head.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not released any official details but Mayor Lenny Curry was told that the child was hit by crossfire during a dispute and police have identified a shooting.

The grandparents of the victim said a 7-year-old and a 4-year-old were sitting in a car with their mother when the shooting happened.

The older child was reported to be critically injured and the younger child received minor injuries, likely from flying glass.

Also according to the grandparents, one of the people involved in the shooting ran up to the mom and said he was sorry before taking off.

Witnesses told News4Jax they heard multiple gunshots.

Officers with rifles and K-9s are at the scene said it appears a manhunt is underway.

I’ve been briefed by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A child was shot in the head today in what appears to be crossfire related to a dispute. Police are pursuing suspect. The shooter must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 6, 2020

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.