Mayor Curry signs bill adding school sales tax to ballot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry on Thursday signed into law a bill that adds a referendum on a half-cent sales tax to repair Duval County’s aging schools to the ballot in November.

Dr. Diana Greene, superintendent of Duval County Public Schools, said she and her staff will do their best to answer questions about how the money will be used, and the Citizens Oversight Committee will continue to guide policy and decisions. Greene said the entire community will benefit from stronger, safer schools.

Duval County School Board Chair Warren Jones said thanked everyone who supported the plan.

“We got to realize that this is about children, and improving the outcomes of our students by providing a 21st-century learning environment. We have over 121 schools that are 50 years old or older. We know that, and we know that that environment is not the best for our students. We don’t have the impact fees. We don’t have a sales tax. We don’t have a millage increase. But with the passage of this today, I think the citizens are poised to improve not only our economy but also the academic success of our all of our students,” Jones said.

The bill signing comes after the Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night voted 18-1 to add the referendum to the ballot, a decision that marked the end to what has been a contentious and litigious fight.

Upset by the slow-moving process, and ultimately, the withdrawal of the bill last August, DCPS sued the city the following month about the failure to bring the measure to voters. The referendum was brought back to the table on Feb. 25. Supporters made their case last month for the measure.

The Duval County School Board says it needs a staggering amount of money for improvements to aging schools, in excess of $1.9 billion. The half-cent sales tax would be in effect for 15 years and could net $1.2 billion.

The referendum was approved by three committee votes on April 6 and April 7 in a relatively seamless fashion, earning 19 “yes” votes among the three and just two “no” votes. The Neighbor Community Service, Public Health and Safety Committee voted 6-1 for it. The Finance committee voted 7-0 in favor, while the Rules committee voted 6-1 in favor.

Councilman Rory Diamond was the lone “no” vote on Tuesday.

The decision was celebrated by school board members who say the funding for schools is long overdue.

The plan was largely supported by the community, according to one poll conducted by the University of North Florida. According to the June 2019 poll by the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at UNF, 75% of Duval County registered voters supported increasing sales tax by a half-cent to upgrade or replace aging schools.