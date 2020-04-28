Nassau County weighing new plan to reopen beaches

Anticipating that Florida’s stay-home order will be lifted on Thursday, Nassau County officials said they’re preparing a plan to reopen the county’s beaches on Friday.

The plan, which would allow people to return to Amelia Island’s beaches while following federal social distancing rules, will be presented to county commissioners at a special meeting on Wednesday morning.

Under the plan, beachgoers would not be allowed to camp, ride horses or drive on the beach. The plan also calls for people to maintain a safe distance and limit groups to no more than 10 individuals.

This plan is separate from a bill approved by the county commission last week, which would open the county’s beaches to those seeking exercise from 6 a.m. to noon daily beginning on May 6.

If it passes, the measure would cancel out the bill the board has already signed off on. Nassau County would join Duval and St. Johns counties, which reopened their beaches April 17 and 18, respectively.

Nassau County Manager Mike Mullin is recommending that only those with vehicles registered in Nassau County be allowed to use parking spaces at beach access points. Violators would be fined.

The special meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be limited seating available to those who wish to watch the meeting in-person. But the county is asking residents to follow along from home using the live feed on NassauClerk.com.