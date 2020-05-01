Restrictions lifted at beaches in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Beaches in Nassau County reopened Friday, lifting restrictions that were put in place due to the pandemic.

Visitors could to whatever activities they chose, as long as they continued practicing social distancing.

For the most part, crowds and parking was manageable. Many people came out to do some exercising, while others decided to space themselves out and soak up the sun.

Groups must stay smaller than 10 people, and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office had deputies on the beach making sure that was the case.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said the day went smoothly, other than a few first-time kayakers who went out a bit too far and had trouble getting back. One kayaker flipped, and couldn’t get turned upright. So, a lifeguard went out on a jet ski to help, and a deputy helped them back onto the sand.

Nassau County beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fernandina Beach will reopen Monday morning for all activities. Fernandina Beach Mayor Johnny Miller posted Friday on Facebook that he was impressed with the number of people taking social distancing seriously.