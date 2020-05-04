Ribault High football player killed in Sunday shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, coach says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The head football coach at Ribault High School said one of his players died in a Northwest Jacksonville shooting on Sunday.

The coach said Antuan Williams, 18, was one of four young men injured in what police called a chaotic shooting on Brooklyn Road. About 50 shots were fired by the gunman, JSO said.

“He was a good kid, very energetic, had a great personality,” said coach Marlon White. “He was always positive. Every time I saw him he was always smiling, he was happy. He was just a good kid to be around.”

The three other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

White said the novel coronavirus pandemic has become an issue because students don’t have much to do.

“Seeing that football would’ve started last week, we would’ve had that first-day last week we would’ve had that interaction,” he said. “Not saying that could’ve changed any of the results, but what I’m saying is that they would’ve had someplace to be.”

Neighbors described Sunday’s shooting as a war zone.

“It was like I was back in Vietnam," said a Brooklyn Road resident who asked not to be identified. “I was looking at TV and I heard pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, and it sounds like an automatic weapon. But it’s so regular I didn’t pay too much attention.”

News4Jax Crime and Safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s, unfortunately, a way of life for people living in what he calls a vulnerable area of Northwest Jacksonville.

Jefferson said it’s fortunate more people were not hurt as the shooter was randomly trying to hit a target.

White encourages mentors and leaders to reach out to students.

“No matter what league you’re in, call your kids, keep in contact talk to him give them the guidance that they need,” White said.

Police hope the Shot Spotter, a gunfire detection system, will give investigators more information on the suspect.

JSO said it is looking for a white Kia sedan that left the scene on Sunday traveling east.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.