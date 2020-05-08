77ºF

GALLERY: Blue Angels amaze as they fly over greater Jacksonville

What a beautiful sight!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s elite flying unit flew over greater Jacksonville Friday as part of its nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against the coronavirus.

The flyover -- which covered parts of Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties -- started right on time at 11:40 a.m. near the beaches and continued for about 20 minutes.

News4Jax viewers sent photos and videos from all over Northeast Florida showing the beautiful flyover.

Here are some of our favorites.

