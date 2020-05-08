GALLERY: Blue Angels amaze as they fly over greater Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s elite flying unit flew over greater Jacksonville Friday as part of its nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against the coronavirus.

The flyover -- which covered parts of Duval, St. Johns and Clay counties -- started right on time at 11:40 a.m. near the beaches and continued for about 20 minutes.

News4Jax viewers sent photos and videos from all over Northeast Florida showing the beautiful flyover.

Here are some of our favorites.

This was awesome. Thank you @BlueAngels for saluting our frontline COVID-19 responders and lifting our spirits with your #AmericaStrong flyover Jacksonville today. #JaxInThisTogether #ILoveJax pic.twitter.com/PhzbMmTF4V — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) May 8, 2020

The Blue Angels conduct a flyover of Jacksonville Beach, Florida as a tribute and thanks to frontline workers combatting the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/f6BFpvnnYQ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 8, 2020

Caught ‘em flying over Southside! pic.twitter.com/e7cnCvJ0AJ — Gwen G (@plumrtlady) May 8, 2020

South Jax Beach pic.twitter.com/LVKELkmfl0 — Chris Lee (@chrisrlee63) May 8, 2020