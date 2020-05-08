What to expect when heading to the Jacksonville Zoo this weekend

The time has finally come for the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens to reopen to the public. The zoo will open on May 9.

Although the zoo is open, there are a few changes and procedures that need to be followed going forward.

You must purchase your tickets online and pick a time slot to visit the zoo. Tickets will be limited in each time slot to be able to control the number of visitors in the park. Families and friends visiting together must keep their group to 10 people or less.

If you are a zoo member, you must still reserve a time to visit the park.

Our official re-opening is Saturday, May 9th! Our animals have missed you.



There is a limited number of tickets available so be sure to get yours quickly.



➜ Purchase tickets: https://t.co/tjH17aN5af



➜ Become a member: https://t.co/XhIUcu0WNU pic.twitter.com/OalsOhqStG — Jacksonville Zoo (@jacksonvillezoo) May 7, 2020

Once inside, you’ll see that all zoo employees will be wearing a face mask. This is not a requirement for visitors to enter the park, but it is encouraged.

Inside the park, the restaurants and gift shops will be closed.

The zoo has also implemented one-way paths through the park to encourage social distancing between visitors.

Areas that are prone to people touching and interacting will be wiped down and cleaned multiple times throughout the day.

The main focus is for visitors to the zoo to have a safe and fun experience.

The zoo will also be offering general admission tickets at a discount. Adult tickets are $25, children $20 and senior $23. All general admission tickets will be given access to Dinosauria at no extra cost to visitors. The new dinosaur exhibit will be open until fall.