Group drives from Savannah to Brunswick to pay respects to Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The group 912 Car Meets drove from Savannah to Brunswick on Sunday morning to show their support for Ahmaud Arbery and voice social injustice concerns.

In Brunswick, about 150 to 200 cars and motorcycles filled the streets of the Satilla Shores neighborhood, where a memorial lies for Arbery at the site where he was shot and killed in February.

“Today we’re doing a cruise to make everybody aware that people are watching,” said David Hyunh, 912 Car Meets organizer. “Today’s Mother’s Day. If it’s your child, how would you feel?”

After the cars arrived, they surrounded the memorial for a prayer to honor Arbery’s mother on Mother’s Day.

Jamal McIver was part of the group that drove down from Savannah. He told News4Jax that he lives in a school community where he walks and runs and added he has been pulled over and harassed multiple times unfairly.

“I think it could’ve been me,” McIver said. “To me, it means hope. Unfortunately, it does take a tragedy sometimes for people to come together and put their differences aside. But with the turnout and the representation we have here people of all colors, ages, women and men, it gives me hope going forward in the future.”

Drivers said troopers with the state patrol escorted them off the interstate to the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23 in Brunswick but no charges were brought for more than two months. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting. Shortly after the video’s leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The father and son said they thought Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect who they said had been recorded on a surveillance camera some time before.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her 25-year-old son, a former high school football player, was just jogging in the neighborhood before he was killed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation posted on social media Sunday morning that it’s investigating after it was made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery.