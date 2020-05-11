More than a thousand without power after JEA equipment malfunction

Published: May 11, 2020, 7:06 am Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:53 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a thousand people were without power this morning after a JEA feederline was damaged at Arlington Road and Arlington Expressway.

The malfunction knocked out power for more at least 1,064 people during the worst of the outage early Monday morning. Crews said they couldn’t determine what happened to cause the equipment to go down but noted there was a downed wire near Seabrook Parkway.

JEA’s Gina Kyle said this was not the result of criminal activity. Power should be restored within a few hours, Kyle told News4Jax.

A crew has been on scene since 7 this morning.