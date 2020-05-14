Note left at Ahmaud Arbery memorial site: ‘I should have stopped them’

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The family of Ahmaud Arbery would like to reach out to the person who left a note at a memorial marking the site of the 25-year-old’s death, the family’s attorneys said Wednesday evening.

The card that was left at the memorial site in the Satilla Shores neighborhood reads: “Ahmaud - I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

The card was not signed. It’s unclear when the note was left, but News4Jax’s Jenese Harris noticed the card while covering the case on Tuesday and took a photo of it.

While covering the Ahmaud Arbery case on Tuesday, May 12, I noticed this card. I took a photo of it. I understand this is now a piece of evidence and a part of the investigation. Did the person witness the death? @GBI_GA @TMZ pic.twitter.com/WGKksyZCMd — Jenese Harris (@WJXTJenese) May 13, 2020

“The family of Ahmaud Arbery is very interested in reaching out to the individual who left the heartfelt note at the site of Ahmaud Arbery’s death. They feel great sympathy for the person who wrote that note and would like to speak with them to determine what they knew or what they saw. If that person would like to confidentially come forward and communicate with the family, they can contact the legal team or reach out directly to Mr. Arbery’s family," the attorneys said in a statement.

The statement went on to say: “Ahmaud Arbery’s family has been overwhelmed by the well-wishes and expressions of kindness sent to them from people around the world. They would like to extend their sincere thanks to those who have taken the time to send a letter, write an email or honor Mr. Arbery in their own way. Support from family and friends and the kindness of strangers are the only things keeping them going during this incredibly difficult time.”

Arbery was shot and killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael.

The McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s death, but those arrests didn’t come until after video of the shooting surfaced and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to take over the investigation last week.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).