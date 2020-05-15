Did Mayor Curry’s allies help effort to sell JEA?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several people with ties to Mayor Lenny Curry consulted for the parent company of Florida Power & Light, one of the leading contenders to buy JEA before a plan to sell the city-owned utility was scuttled.

That’s according to a letter the city received Friday from attorneys for NextEra Energy in response to a grand jury subpoena that sought information related to the controversial plan to put JEA up for sale, which is known as an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN).

Specifically, the subpoena asked for a list of consults, attorneys and lobbyists employed by NextEra as part of the company’s effort to acquire JEA.

In its response, the company named Mousa Consulting Group, a firm led by Sam Mousa, the city’s former chief administrative officer, who retired in June 2019 before he was hired as a consultant by the city.

Another firm that stood out is Bold City Strategic Partners, a shop run by Tim Baker. Baker, who has consulted for Curry, ran the firm with Brian Hughes, Mousa’s successor as chief administrative officer, up until 2017.

A city spokesperson said neither Hughes nor Curry was available for comment Friday. Instead, she provided the following statement to News4Jax:

“Mr. Mousa was never registered to lobby any issues before the City of Jacksonville, including the Mayor’s Office, on behalf of Next Era. Mr. Mousa and Mr. Baker are private citizens and entitled to do business with private companies. In addition, Mr. Mousa was not a COJ employee when the ITN process began.”

JEA’s board of directors canceled the ITN in December following public backlash. Fallout from the doomed sale included the departures of then-CEO Aaron Zahn and several other high-level JEA executives.

The abandoned effort to find a suitor for the city-owned utility has come under scrutiny since then, leading to a federal investigation by the Department of Justice and another led by City Council Member Rory Diamond.