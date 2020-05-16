Firefighters rescue man whose leg was trapped in boat propeller

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescue crews rescued a man Saturday morning whose leg became trapped in a boat propeller in the Trout River, just off of Tamarack Street on the Northside.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a swimmer was found with a leg trapped. The Technical Rescue Team was called in to assist marine units. Crews worked underwater to disassemble the propeller to free the trapped swimmer, in what JFRD said was not an everyday rescue.

The patient was extricated and is being treated for injuries. According to responders, the victim’s head remained above the surface of the water during the rescue ad the patient was able to speak with crew members during the process.