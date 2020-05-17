Clay County deputies seeking 2 persons of interest in criminal activity at BP gas station
CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to locate two people of interest in reference to criminal activity at a BP gas station.
The gas station is located in the Middleburg area of Clay County at 2449 Blanding Boulevard, deputies said.
If anyone has information regarding the persons of interest, contact 904-529-5900.
🔺 PERSONS OF INTEREST / COMMUNITY HELP 🔺— Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) May 17, 2020
Please view each individual photo. Our agency is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the pictured subjects and their vehicle, who may have information in reference to criminal activity at a BP gas station... pic.twitter.com/uw8ENOZQEn
