73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Clay County deputies seeking 2 persons of interest in criminal activity at BP gas station

Tags: Clay County Sheriff's Office
photo

CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help to locate two people of interest in reference to criminal activity at a BP gas station.

The gas station is located in the Middleburg area of Clay County at 2449 Blanding Boulevard, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding the persons of interest, contact 904-529-5900.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.