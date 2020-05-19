Captain of Mayport-based USS Philippine Sea relieved of command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The captain of the USS Philippine Sea, a guided missile cruiser based at Naval Station Mayport, was relieved of her command Monday, according to the U.S. Navy.

In a statement, the Navy said Capt. Erica Hoffman was removed from her post due to a “loss of confidence in her ability to command,” but no additional details were provided.

A Navy spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday that a command investigation was conducted prior to Hoffman’s removal but noted the investigation was under review.

“It is inappropriate to comment on the details of the investigation at this time,” the Navy spokeswoman said.

The move comes more than a week after the Philippine Sea spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into the York River in Virginia, according to the Associated Press. It’s unclear if the spill had anything to do with the decision.

Capt. Robert Thompson will take over for Hoffman as commanding officer of the Philippine Sea until the Navy names a permanent replacement.

Hoffman has been temporarily assigned to the staff of Commander, U.S. Fourth Fleet.