Police: SUV crashes through Green Cove Springs home

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A sport-utility vehicle crashed through a home in Green Cove Springs on Wednesday.

Green Cove Springs Police officers responded to an argument, which led to a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a residence, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.

No one was hurt and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, the police department confirmed.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.

