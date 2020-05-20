Police: SUV crashes through Green Cove Springs home
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A sport-utility vehicle crashed through a home in Green Cove Springs on Wednesday.
Green Cove Springs Police officers responded to an argument, which led to a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a residence, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
No one was hurt and the driver of the vehicle was arrested, the police department confirmed.
We will update this article when more information becomes available.
On Monday our officers responded to an arguement which led to a suspect's vehicle crashing into a residence. No one was injured and the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.Posted by Green Cove Springs Police Department on Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.