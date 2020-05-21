State approves Flagler County’s vacation rental safety plan

The state on Thursday approved Flagler County’s Vacation Rentals Safety Plan allowing bookings based on the guidelines set forth by the plan laid out by the Tourism Department and implemented by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.

“We want to build confidence in travelers and industry employees that their health and safety is a top priority,” said Tourism Director Amy Lukasik. “And, of course, we are happy for our businesses that they can re-open in at least a limited capacity.”

The top things both visitors and businesses need to know are as follows:

There is a 10-person occupancy cap.

Reservations from international travelers shall not be accepted, nor bookings accepted.

Self-quarantining required for 14 days for any of the following visitors: Any guest that has been on a cruise within fourteen 14 days of booking and any guest that has been out of the continental United States within 14 days of booking.

Anyone traveling from the New York Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey or Connecticut) or Louisiana are subject to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine and reporting requirements.

Specific cleaning protocols for vacation rentals are also in effect.

Pre-arrival screening of guests to include home origin in addition to the Florida Department of Health screening for COVID-19.

Maintain records of all bookings to include full name, address, email, phone number to be provided upon request by the FDOH in Flagler County or state law enforcement.

Display COVID-19 warning in all vacation rental units.

Provide guests copies of certain executive orders.

Links to signs and executive orders are available on the Tourism Department’s website: https://www.visitflagler.com/vacation-rental-reopening/.

“We recognize the priority of keeping both our residents and visitors safe and are confident that these guidelines would allow for a safe reopening of short-term vacation rentals in Flagler County,” Lukasik said.

The state on Wednesday approved plans for Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties to reopen vacation rentals.

RELATED | Airbnb: Northeast Florida rentals now welcome, parties are not

In late March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned vacation rentals in an executive order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. DeSantis announced Friday that, beginning Monday, the ban on vacation rentals could be lifted if county and state officials gave the go-ahead. Counties can submit vacation rental reopening plans to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which will have to sign off on the proposals, according to the governor.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.