Nassau County woman accused of shooting dog with crossbow

Published: May 28, 2020, 10:59 am Updated: May 28, 2020, 11:16 am

HILLIARD, Fla. – A Nassau County woman was arrested Wednesday and accused of shooting an arrow through a dog’s head using a crossbow, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey Marie Wilson, 37, now faces a felony charge of cruelty to animals after the dog was found with the arrow lodged in its head. Luckily, the dog survived the May 16 incident and was being treated by Nassau County Animal Control.

According to the arrest report, Wilson admitted to shooting the dog with a crossbow that was given to her by a friend. Animal Control Officers were told that during the incident the dog was in the yard peeing on her car tire, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, which happened in Hilliard, the dog was not being aggressive, the report states.

Other statements made by Wilson to Animal Control officers were redacted in the arrest report.

The Sheriff’s Office said the original owner turned over the right to the dog to Nassau County Animal Control due to the veterinary care that was needed.

Nassau County Animal Control now owns the lab mix, which has been nicknamed “Unicorn,” and was looking for someone to foster him last week.

Animal Control said the dog still needs medication, additional x-rays and he’s heartworm positive.

Once he’s cleared by the veterinarian, Nassau Animal services will take applications to foster him.