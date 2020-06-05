Corrine Brown’s co-conspirator & former aid leaves halfway house

Ronnie Simmons, the man who was sentenced to four years in prison in connection to a bogus charity scheme, that also landed former Rep. Corrine Brown in federal prison, has been released from a halfway house, News4Jax confirmed Friday.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Simmons was released on Thursday.

Simmons, who was Brown’s former chief of staff, pleaded guilty to charges connected to the One Door for Education charity, that became a slush fund for Brown.

Brown was released from prison in April after serving less than half of her five-year sentence after her attorney argued she was especially vulnerable to coronavirus.