New video shows explosion aboard a burning cargo ship that injured 9 Jacksonville firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Late Sunday night, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department released a video showing an explosion aboard the 600-foot Norwegian cargo ship called Höegh Xiamen.

The video, released on social media, starts as a heavy plume of white smoke is seen near one end of the burning ship. Seconds later, an even heavier plume of smoke shoots out and send debris flying.

Here is the video of the explosion that hurt 9 firefighters on June-06-2020. All but one of the firefighters have been released from the burn unit. Posted by Jacksonville Fire Station 1 "The Rock" on Sunday, June 7, 2020

Several firefighters and emergency responders can be seen in the video looking on.

Hundreds of firefighters have been working to extinguish a fire that started on the ship Thursday.

On Saturday, JFRD said, crews were cooling the ship with more than 25,000 gallons of water per minute on all sides. Sunday morning, JFRD said the fire is considered under control but is still burning.