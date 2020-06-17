Jacksonville airports preparing for influx of visitors the week of RNC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tens of thousands of people will be heading into Jacksonville in less than two months for the Republican National Conventions. It could seem like a long way away, but it’s just around the corner for Jacksonville Aviation Authority officials.

JAA said it’s preparing for many of those travelers will choose to fly into the River City and elsewhere for the convention. It didn’t specify the number of people expected, but it’s freeing up 4 of its airports to accommodate travelers.

In a statement sent to News4Jax, JAA said it will be showcasing its four airports, including Jacksonville International (JAX), Cecil, Jacksonville Executive at Craig.

“The primary goal will be to ensure travelers have a safe and enjoyable time at our airport facilities. Authority staff understands that the first and last impression many will have of the region will be at JAA-managed airports and will endeavor to make it an excellent experience," it reads.

A new program was implemented at JAX in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in terminals, but no other information regarding limiting the spread of coronavirus or concerns about the virus were included.

Beyond that, JAA is keeping organization details under wraps until the convention nears.

“As the RNC approaches, the JAA will release additional information for passengers, members of the media, and other airport visitors. Until that time, please direct all inquiries to the 2020 RNC Host Committee, the White House and/or the Secret Service,” it said.