JSO: 2 found shot near Firestone Road cellphone tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two victims were found shot Thursday morning at a property off Firestone Road on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Another person was at the property and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were awaiting a warrant Thursday morning to go onto the property, which was off Firestone Road, north of Morse Avenue.

An officer at the scene said it’s unclear if the shooting was part of a robbery but both victims were shot multiple times.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and we will update when we learn more information.