Vigil to be held for man found dead in Nocatee area

A vigil will be held Sunday for a 67-year-old man who was found dead Friday morning in Nocatee.

The vigil for David Berlin will be held from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Timberland Forest Drive and Valley Ridge Boulevard. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask.

Berlin, an employee of Firehouse Subs, did not return home after going for a walk about 2 p.m. Thursday in the Timberland Ridge subdivision in the Nocatee area. Coworkers and staff from Firehouse were a part of a multi-agency search for Berlin.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a body believed to be that of Berlin had been found. It wasn’t immediately clear how Berlin died, and police said his death is now under investigation.

Berlin’s family later told News4Jax it appeared he died of a medical issue.

The family said they are thankful for the volunteers, community, police and firefighters who took part in the search.