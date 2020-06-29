38 descendants of Civil War soldiers sue St. Augustine to preserve monument

St. Augustine, FLA – On Sunday, the 38 direct descendants of fallen soldiers filed a lawsuit to stop the City of St. Augustine from moving the monument of fallen Confederate soldiers located in the Plaza de la Constitution.

The descendants, the Veterans Council of St. Johns County and the Military Officers Association of America, Ancient City Chapters all claim the city’s mayor persuaded the St. Augustine City Commission to vote in favor of removing the oldest Civil War monument in Florida.

The lawsuit filed says, “This monument was a communal effort, public art, and social history. Ex-soldiers and politicians had a difficult time raising funds to erect monuments so the tax mostly fell to the women, the mothers, widows and orphans, the bereaved fiancees and sisters of the soldiers who had lost their lives.”

The 30-foot tall monument lists the names of fallen soldiers and was placed there in 1879.

In their statement of relief, the petitioner's request a to declare a ruling that relocating the monument without consulting with the Historic Architectural Review Board puts the monument in danger.

They want a temporary injunction to prohibit the city from relocating it until a study is done by that review board.

The petitioners want permission to get expert opinions on the feasibility of relocating the monument.

They want to keep the injunction in place until the court is satisfied with the relocation plan to preserve the structure of the monument.

The statue was placed in Plaza de La Constitution in 1879, in an area designated in 1970 as a national historic landmark.

They say “the Monument is a form of expressive speech with a message related to the War Between the States and does not include Confederate markings.