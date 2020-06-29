74ºF

Running the numbers: More than 34,000 tests completed at Lot J coronavirus site

Zachery Lashway, Reporter/anchor

Cars lined up Sunday at the Lot J testing site.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida health officials are reporting a drop in new COVID-19 cases for the first time in days, but the state still narrowly avoided setting another record Sunday.

For the state of Florida on Sunday, data shows more than 8,500 people tested positive. News4Jax was watching lines at Lot J Sunday when more than 600 cars were in waiting before the site opened at 9 a.m.

At the end of the testing day, Duval County set another single-day record with 740 positive cases. Alachua County reported more 1,000 cases. In St. Johns County, 756 people tested positive and 616 in Clay County.

The rest of our local counties have each reported fewer than three-hundred cases.

Recent weeks gave way to the indication that more testing could be needed to accommodate the number of people who want one. Monday morning at 7 a new testing site will open for the first time. Avencia Medical will conduct coronavirus swab tests at River City Baptist Church.

As Lot J is seeing longer and longer lines daily, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers released new comparative data of other state-run testing sites.

RELATED: Find a testing site in Duval County.

As the number of cases sets a new record, public information officers also said the Lot J testing site has completed 34,639 active virus swab tests to date. The number doesn’t include the number of antibody tests.

Information officers also are reminding people who want to be tested at Lot J to be prepared or risk getting turned away. To be tested in the drive-thru of Lot J you must

  • Have working air conditioning in 
  • Windows must be functional 
  • Have your own pen 
  • Bring a photo ID

Don’t forget to pack your patience. Officials also recommended bringing a phone charger, full tank of gas, and water to get you through a potentially long wait.

Lot J is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting

