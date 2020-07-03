77ºF

Lawyer known for dressing as Grim Reaper brings his message to Jax Beach

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Grim Reaper Stalks Florida Beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Uhlfelder, a Florida lawyer, known for haunting Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper, is coming to Jacksonville Beach today.

Scythe in hand, Uhlfelder first drew national attention when he scoured beaches in Walton County, Florida in May. It was a demonstration meant to protest the state’s planned reopening after stay-at-home orders were lifted.

He announced his visit to Jacksonville on social media, noting that he would be demonstrating against the RNC’s visit to the River City during the coronavirus pandemic.

News4Jax spoke to Uhlfelder early this morning. He said the Grim Reaper will appear at the pier on Jacksonville Beach at 11 a.m.

