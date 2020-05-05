Jacksonville mayor to announce ‘next steps’ for reopening plans

Published: May 5, 2020, 6:45 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:23 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry is expected to release the “next steps” for reopening Jacksonville during an 11 a.m. news conference on Tuesday.

The city began a gradual reopening Monday, along with the rest of the state, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One plan rolled out, allowing restaurants and retail shops to let customers in with some restrictions.

We are ready to take additional steps in the days ahead as we reopen. The people of our city have been amazing and acted responsibly during this pandemic. I will share next steps in a press briefing tomorrow. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 5, 2020

Also among the changes Monday as stay-at-home orders were lifted was that people can now visit the water at Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches all the time, but limitations on activities remain in place.

The beaches are now open 24/7 for exercise only -- walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, and surfing.

DeSantis has been quick to praise Jacksonville’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

At a news conference Monday, DeSantis asked national media to apologize to the Jacksonville mayor for sensationalized reporting when Curry allowed beaches to open.

”I think apologies can be sent to The City of Jacksonville, attention Mayor Curry. You may want to cc the Mayors of Neptune, Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach," he said.

Social distancing guidelines are expected to remain in place as the city and state continue efforts to reopen the economy.