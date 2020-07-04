73ºF

FHP: One person dead after Friday night crash in Nassau County

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

HILLIARD, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old driver died after swerving out of her lane Friday night on County Road 108 in Nassau County.

That 25-year-old was travelling eastbound on County Road 108 around 9:10 p.m., Friday evening. A second car carrying both a driver and one adult passenger was also on CR-108, heading in the opposite direction. FHP says the 25-year-old driver strayed out of her lane, colliding with the other vehicle. The driver of the first car died and the other driver and passenger both sustained serious injuries. According to police, no one involved in the accident was wearing a seat belt.

