In this week’s restaurant report rodents, roaches, and flies oh my!

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – Only two restaurants in District 5 were on the Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s list of restaurants that were forced to close due to failing inspections the week of July 5.

In Jacksonville, Hibachi Express at 5921 University Blvd is open following a perfection on July 1. The same day, the restaurant had been shut down because of food safety hazards.

Hibachi Express was cited for 8 violations. Among those, the inspector found 9 live roaches on a pull-out tray under the wok station on the cook-line. That’s considered a high priority violation.

Another high-ranking violation was the temperature control for vegetables on a flat top grill in the restaurant. The inspector found the veggies were about 15 degrees below what is considered safe. It was corrected on-site.

The restaurant was also cited for an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles and for a hand-washing sink.

The inspector issued an emergency closure for the restaurant, but Hibachi Express reopened within a few hours with an immaculate report.

In Yulee, at Don Patron Mexican Grill and Cantina at 96098 Lofton Square Court, the inspector dealt out a total of 18 violations. The inspection was the result of a complaint filed sometime before July 2.

The inspector’s report shows 50 rodent droppings were found. The inspector noted, approximately 20 rodent droppings were found on the floor at the bar, 15 rodent droppings were located behind a freezer in the kitchen, 5 rodent droppings were counted by the in mop sink in the closet by the kitchen, and 12 rodent droppings were seen in the closet by the server/drink room. The droppings accounted for one high priority violation.

Don Patron Mexican Grill and Cantina received another high priority violation for live, small flying insects that were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area, bar area, and in the server area.

Another violation was recorded when the inspector found the restaurant didn’t have a current Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. It was corrected on-site after the owner paid to renew the license.

At the return inspection, all previous violations were corrected except for three. Those were all relating to the building’s structure or equipment. The inspector extended the time allowed for correction, and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

