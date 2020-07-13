Facing The Fall: Jacksonville club gets early look at new DCPS back-to-school plan

Duval County Public Schools wasn’t expected to unveil its revamped back-to-school plan until Tuesday morning, but members of the Meninak Club of Jacksonville got an early look at the new plan on Monday afternoon.

During a virtual meeting with the club, DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene gave a presentation that appeared to show portions of the same plan the district will show the school board during a Tuesday morning workshop.

In it, Greene showed how the district likely plans to handle masks, transportation and COVID-19 cases in schools.

Greene also said the school system will likely request a waiver to an emergency order requiring that schools reopen five days a week for in-person learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases and the Republican National Convention that is scheduled to arrive in August.

Also coming Tuesday, school boards in Clay and St. Johns counties will meet to further discuss school reopening plans. News4Jax will have more on developments in those counties tomorrow.

In the presentation, Dr. Greene said students and staff will be required to keep masks on in the common areas, teachers will wear reusable face shields or cloth masks and the district will do its own contact tracing when people get sick.

Bishop Kenny High School, a private Catholic high school in Jacksonville, plans to require all students and teachers to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible, according to a plan released by the school Friday.

The school was one of a handful of local private schools that are fine-tuning plans to prepare for a return to school later this year.

Earl Johnson

As Jacksonville looks at the possibility of renaming several schools in the city that have names tied to the Confederacy, one City Councilman is pushing for the name of Earl Johnson to be placed on a school.

Here’s a county-by-county look at the deadlines and where each school district stands on face masks.

