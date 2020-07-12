County-by-county: School choice deadlines & where districts stand on face masks

Parents in several counties have until this week to decide which option they are choosing for their child this upcoming school year.

The school reopening plans for many districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are similar, giving parents different options to choose from that range from returning to the classroom to virtual school. Several of the school districts stressed that reopening plans are subject to change if coronavirus guidelines change.

Here’s a county-by-county look at the deadlines and where each school district stands on face masks.

St. Johns County

The start of a new school year is just a few weeks away, and parents in St. Johns County have until Friday, July 17, to decide whether they will send their children back to campus or choose a different learning method.

Under the district’s recently revised reopening plan, students will have to wear masks in the classroom if they can’t social distance. Masks will be required during class changes and on the bus.

The St. Johns County School Board will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 4, to further discuss its revised plan.

Clay County

Parents have until Thursday, July 16, to pick their school choice on the district’s website.

According to the district, students will be expected to wear a mask on the bus. As for the classroom, masks are “strongly encouraged” for students and staff when social distancing is not possible.

Putnam County

Parents in Putnam County also have until Thursday, July 16, to decide which option they want to enroll their child in.

For students who return to campus for face-to-face instruction, masks will be required moving around the school and classrooms and when students can’t social distance.

Nassau County

The Nassau County School District said it will follow the county mandate requiring masks inside public spaces if it is still in place. The mandate applies to people older than 6. District employees will also wear masks or face shields. Face coverings will also be required on buses.

Baker County

Masks are optional in the classroom and on the bus.

Duval County

Duval County students could be expected to wear masks on campus when schools reopen next month. And, if they ride a bus, they will be required to wear them, as well.

Duval County Public Schools will release its back to school plan in the near future.

Southeast Georgia

In Georgia, Glynn County introduced a three-level plan for reopening based on the level of spread.

As of July 7, the district was planning to reopen in the “minimal to moderate spread” category. Under that category, masks are required for adults and encouraged for students.

The deadline to register for virtual learning 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12.

Camden and Brantley counties are expected to share more details about reopening this week.

Ware County will hold a virtual town hall on Thursday, July 16. Parents are asked to submit any questions by Wednesday, July 15.

Read more about the plans for Glynn, Camden, Brantley, Ware and Charlton counties.