Deadly shooting at a Wawa gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers arrived at the Wawa gas station on Wilson Boulevard on Jacksonville’s Westside just after 11:30 Saturday night, in response to a reported shooting.

Officers found who appeared to be a teenage girl suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was quickly transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead at that location.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene of the incident. Police say that primary investigation uncovered that there was an altercation of some kind inside the convenience store. The arguing parties proceeded into the parking lot, where after some time, one of the individuals involved fired a handgun, striking the victim.

Police say they believe that all of the individuals involved in the incident have been detained. Detectives are currently conducting investigations with all who were involved.

JSO is asking anyone who has additional information that could help investigators with this case to contact them at their non-emergency line (904) 630-0500. To remain anonymous, they are being asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS