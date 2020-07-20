Jacksonville police: Woman arrested in shooting death of teenage girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of a teenager Saturday evening outside a Wawa convenience store on the city’s Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaetavia Cooper, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wawa on Wilson Boulevard near Lane Avenue South.

Police said they found a teenage girl, who was identified by family members as 16-year-old Teneria McClendon, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Investigators said they learned there was an argument that started inside of the Wawa and the carried into the parking lot. At some point, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a handgun was fired, striking the teen.

Though investigators said the argument started inside the Wawa, McClendon’s family members told News4Jax it started on the outside.

Cellphone video, which News4Jax blurred for sensitivity, shows the moments leading up to the shooting. In the video, commotion can be heard in the parking and then a single gunshot.

Soon after the shooting, police said they believed that they had all of the participants involved in the incident in custody. Sources later told News4Jax one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting. On Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office announced Cooper had been arrested.

Duval County jail records show Cooper was booked in just after noon Sunday. Cooper had her first appearance before a judge on Monday and was ordered held without bond. Her arraignment is set for Aug. 11.

Family members said McClendon was quiet, smart, took advanced classes in school and had a bright future. Her grandmother told News4Jax that McClendon had dreams of being a pediatric nurse and had just applied for a job at Publix.

“This is a senseless death. She was a baby, and she got killed standing behind her mother,” said Donna Ghent, McClendon’s great-aunt.