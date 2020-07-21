Curry: No talks about need for federal backup for RNC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after voicing doubts about being able to keep the city safe during the Republican National Convention, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams was noticeably absent from a city news conference.

Instead it was left up to Mayor Lenny Curry and Undersheriff Pat Ivey to address how the city would secure next month’s convention and whether calling in federal law enforcement — the likes of which have been deployed to Portland, Oregon — is an option on the table.

“We have had no conversations about the need for that type of a presence in our city,” said Curry, who noted that Jacksonville police quelled violence and vandalism that unfolded briefly during last month’s unrest. “We as a city are not facing the things other cities are facing that have just let violence run rampant.”

The mayor said he was not surprised by Williams’ statements Monday.

“He shared with the team before yesterday that he was getting close to a point if he didn’t have what he needed, he was going to have to communicate that,” Curry said. “And that’s what he did yesterday. And so with that communication, now everybody’s working together to getting what he needs to make sure that the event is configured in a way that he can come to the judgment and decision his can be pulled off in a safe way.”

Asked about the sheriff’s absence, Curry noted that Williams has been on hand for most news conferences held by the city. He did not elaborate on where the sheriff was Tuesday in lieu of the media availability.

Speaking on Williams’ behalf, Ivey echoed the mayor. He said officials have not discussed a need for any kind of reinforcements from federal troops, which have come under criticism in over their tactics in Portland, including for the use of unmarked vehicles to spirit away people detained at protests.

“There is no talks whatsoever of anything like that occurring here,” the undersheriff said.

The questions come as Oregon officials have spoken out against the presence and actions of federal agents in Portland. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum alleged that federal agents arrested people off the street without probable cause. Mayor Ted Wheeler accused federal agents of escalating tensions in Portland, saying he wants them gone.

President Trump, who has praised the federal intervention in Portland, said Department of Justice and Homeland Security agents are there to help keep the peace and make sure no harm comes to the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse. He hasn’t ruled out sending forces to other cities, either.

“More federal law enforcement, that I can tell you,” the president said while taking questions in the Oval Office Monday. “In Portland, they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ve been there three days and they really have done a fantastic job in a very short period of time.”

During interviews with local and national media Monday, Williams said he could not confidently promise his agency could keep the city and convention safe next month, based on the lack of clear plans, funding and manpower needed to ensure law enforcement could handle the influx of visitors and secure multiple sites.

“With a growing list of challenges — be it financial, with communication, with the timeline — I cannot say with confidence that this event or our community will not be at risk,” Williams said. “I don’t have the ability to call off the convention but I don’t have what I need to keep us safe.”

The sheriff also noted that $50 in federal grant funding for event security was dialed back to $33 million. He said he has not signed any contracts related to the convention yet, adding another element of uncertainty.

For his part, Ivey shed some light on the sheriff’s concerns Tuesday. He said the biggest challenge is a truncated timeline — cities historically spend 18 months planning for major political conventions, he said, and Jacksonville is working with a small fraction of that. He said the city has commitments for about one-quarter of the out-of-area officers needed for the convention, and that includes from agencies in neighboring jurisdictions.

“The only thing we are doing out of the ordinary is a timeline in which no one has ever had to do,” Ivey said.

Ivey said the agency needs thousands of officers to shore up its ranks for the convention and it also needs to provide those same officers with food and lodging during their stay. Adding another wrinkle to the convention is the recent pivot to host some events outdoors at multiple venues.

“This is a much bigger animal,” Ivey said.