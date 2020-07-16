RNC posts more than 1,000 selected vendors to its website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the Republican National Convention nears more local businesses are getting recognition and closer to being selected as a finalist.

Thursday night more than 1,000 names of local businesses appeared on the RNC’s website.

Of those featured, more than 125 are veteran-owned businesses, and 195 are minority-owned, and 300 are owned by women.

News4Jax learned last week, 80 local vendors had the chance to show their products to planning officials.

Members of the host committee rated each vendor and will are supposed to make recommendations for final approval.

The Republican National Convention starts Monday, August 24 until Thursday 27.